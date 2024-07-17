Sahuarita High School student achieves perfect ACT score

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kimberly Allen, a Sahuarita High School student, achieved the remarkable feat of scoring a perfect score of 36 on the ACT exam.

According to an ACT 2023 National Profile Report , .18% of test takers were able to earn a perfect score in 2023. This works out to 2,543 takers earning the honor, out of nearly two million test takers.

Upon hearing the test results, Kimberly’s father described her achievement as “both surprising and completely expected.”

Kimberly's mother, Emily Allen attributes her daughter’s academic prowess to inheriting her father’s traits. “Her dad’s a really hard worker. He’s self-motivated,” Emily said. “When there’s a problem to be solved or something to be done, it’s hard for him to relax and rest until he gets it done.”

Kimberly’s approach to acing the ACT is straightforward. “It took a lot of practice,” she said. “You have to figure out what you’re not good at and then figure out how to get better at it.”

This philosophy extends beyond academics. Kimberly applies the same dedication to her numerous interests, including playing the piano and making art, where she’s shown work as part of a statewide art show.

She has been an avid reader since childhood, constantly seeking new information and experiences.

“I’ve just been reading since I was a kid,” Kimberly said. “I think that’s probably the biggest part is just constantly taking in new information. I’ve tried a lot of classes, tried a lot of different things and ever since I was little I’ve loved to learn.”

Kimberly also credits Sahuarita’s school system for her academic accomplishments. “Sahuarita High has a lot of good classes and it’s made me interested in a lot of different areas,” she said.

But it’s not just about academics for Kimberly. Additionally, she serves on the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Board, where she plans events and programs for teenagers in the town. She also volunteers with the Animal League of Green Valley, an expression of her lifelong love of animals.

When asked what she isn’t good at, Kimberly humorously responded, “Being quiet.”

Next year, Kimberly begins her senior year. Never one to shy away from a challenge, she’s aiming for valedictorian of her class.

Kimberly is currently considering Brigham Young University for college but is keeping her options open, also considering an Arizona-based university to stay close to home.

As for career aspirations, Kimberly says that she would love to find a career that blends her equal love for science and art. “The thing is, I’m both an artist and a logical student,” she said. “So it would be tricky to find a job that goes down the middle of those two areas.”