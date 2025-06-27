Sahuarita gears up for early Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and festivities

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita is kicking off its Independence Day celebrations a little early this year with a community event full of fireworks, music and family-friendly fun.

On Saturday, June 28th, Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita will host a free Fourth of July outdoor celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event features food trucks, local arts and crafts vendors and live music performances, with a fireworks display at dusk.

Before the sky lights up, local favorite band Sunset Red Rocks will take the stage on the outdoor courtyard stage. Their performance will continue after the fireworks show wraps up, offering a full night of entertainment.

Admission is free for the event. Desert Diamond Casino is located at 1100 W Pima Mine Rd in Sahuarita.

Desert Diamond Casino’s Why location will also host its own fireworks display on Sunday, June 29th.