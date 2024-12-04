RTA proposing continuing half cent sales tax for new road projects in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The RTA half cent sales tax would improve roads in all of Pima County. On Tuesday the RTA had a meeting in Sahuarita to discuss their plans.

Back in 2006, Pima County voters approved a half cent sales tax that currently goes towards road improvements. Now the Regional Transportation Authority is hoping to have an election next November in order to renew that half cent sales tax that would create over 2 billion dollars for more projects through 2046.

The current plan and tax would end in 2026. If it is not renewed, the RTA said two thirds of their money for transportation improvements would end.

Chuck Dorr attended the meeting the RTA had on Tuesday to inform the public about the tax. He was on the citizens advisory committee for six years that gave the RTA input on what they should put into their draft RTA Next Plan.

“I would’ve liked to have seen it spread out just a little bit farther regionally,” Dorr said.

He lives in Green Valley and was hoping their plan would cover more of his area. He feels like the people who voted for the current plan back in 2006 deserve more plans coming to their area.

“There’s an awful lot of territory south of Sahuarita where we can probably expect more name projects,” he said.

He said he approves of projects like multi-use pathways, which he said could especially help older people.

“Green Valley is an over 55 community so there are many people there that are challenged to walk or ride a bike,” Dorr said

Under the new plan, over 5 million dollars would go towards bike paths and intersection improvements in Green Valley.

Sahuarita’s mayor Tom Murphy worked on the RTA Next Plan as one of their regional board members.

“My goal on the whole plan is really trying to get people from Point A to point B faster and safer,” Murphy said.

In Sahuarita, over $31 million would go towards construction improvements to La Vilita Road with a new section of a two lane roadway for bikes and pedestrians.

Another over $39 million dollars would go towards widening Pima Mine Road to four lanes from I-19 to Nogales Highway.

“When the Projects are ready to hit the street, that we actually have the monies to move them forward,” Murphy said about the plan.