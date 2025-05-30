Roadhouse Cinemas may be eyeing Sahuarita after Desert Sky closure

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita officials have confirmed that they’ve opened talks with Roadhouse Cinemas , a popular Tucson-based theater chain known for combining first-run movies with full-service dining and drinks.

The discussions aim to fill the void left by Desert Sky and capitalize on the demand for local entertainment.

After more than two decades of screening blockbusters and indie flicks, Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita permanently closed its doors on May 22.

The closure leaves residents in Sahuarita and neighboring Green Valley without a local movie theater, forcing filmgoers to travel nearly 30 miles north to Tucson.

But town leaders say a new entertainment option may be on the horizon. The discussions with Roadhouse began after the town analyzed data from an app created by the town’s Economic Development department.

“We found out that over 10,000 people from our area are driving to Tucson each month to visit theaters like Harkins and Roadhouse,” said Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. “That kind of demographic data makes a powerful case that folks down here would love to have that first-class theater experience Roadhouse offers.”

In addition to its signature luxury reclining seats, Roadhouse Cinemas offers in-theater waitstaff service with a full menu and bar, amenities that town officials say would be well-received in the area.

According to Murphy, Sahuarita and Green Valley households generally report higher-than-average incomes compared to the rest of Pima County—an indicator that residents are willing and able to pay for a premium movie-going experience.

However, any new project would not come without challenges. The existing Desert Sky Cinemas building is in disrepair and would require significant investment to renovate or repurpose. Mayor Murphy says the town is exploring incentive options to help make the site more appealing to Roadhouse or other potential tenants.

For now, no final decisions have been made, but town officials remain optimistic.