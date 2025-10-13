Resting Horse Ranch Fall fundraiser to support senior horse sanctuary

Green Valley’s Resting Horse Ranch, a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to giving senior horses a safe, loving retirement, is calling on the community to help raise $7,000 for their upcoming winter feed and supplements.

The ranch’s Fall Fundraiser, titled “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” , will be held on November 22 at the Elks Club in Green Valley (2951 S Cam Mercado) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a prime rib dinner, raffle, and silent auction, with live music starting at 6 p.m.

Founded to protect older horses that might otherwise be euthanized due to age or injury, Resting Horse Ranch offers shelter, medical care, and companionship to animals with nowhere else to go. Many of the horses in their care once faced slaughter auctions, worked for years on dude ranches, or were surrendered by owners no longer able to provide for them.

“Every horse here carries a story — of survival, of second chances, of love rediscovered,” the ranch shared in a press statement. “At Resting Horse Ranch, their journey begins anew.”

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $75 per person and can be found through the ranch’s website . For those unable to attend, donations are also welcome, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting the horses.