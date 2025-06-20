Rancho Sahuarita to be featured on nationally syndicated TV series

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nationally syndicated television show is turning its cameras toward Southern Arizona this week, and Rancho Sahuarita is stepping into the spotlight.

Crews from The American Dream TV will be filming in Sahuarita on Friday, June 20, highlighting several community landmarks, including North Santa Cruz Park, Sahuarita Lake and various pocket parks throughout the master-planned community of Rancho Sahuarita.

The episode will be hosted by Courtney Seely, a local real estate agent who lives in Rancho Sahuarita.

The production will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Seely hopes that community members will come out and help show off Rancho.

This marks Seely’s third time hosting The American Dream, a real estate and lifestyle series that airs on multiple streaming platforms and occasionally on major networks such as HGTV and the Travel Channel.

Her previous episodes focused on nearby Green Valley, but this installment is especially meaningful.

“I’m focusing on my home,” said Seely. “I love it here.”

The opportunity to host didn’t come without hesitation. Seely admits she was initially uncertain when The American Dream reached out last year. “I’m not the showy type of person,” she said.

But after meeting with the show’s CEO, Craig Sewing, she grew intrigued. “They are trying to spread positive media and shine a spotlight on our community.”

The American Dream TV features hosts from across the country, typically real estate agents or lenders, who highlight the communities where they live and work.

The show aims to provide uplifting, locally-focused content that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of neighborhoods across the United States.

While this week’s filming will center on Rancho Sahuarita’s picturesque outdoor spaces, future segments will include interviews with local changemakers and small businesses.