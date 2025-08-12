Prisoner transport bus catches fire on I-19 near Green Valley, no injuries reported

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A prisoner transport bus caught fire late Tuesday morning on Interstate 19, prompting a brief closure of the roadway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the fire began around 11:09 a.m. in the rear of the bus. All occupants, including prisoners and transport personnel, were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

The Drexel Fire Department responded quickly, extinguishing the flames. The road was temporarily shut down to allow firefighters to work and for a heavy-duty tow truck to remove the bus.

I-19 has since reopened and traffic is moving normally. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.