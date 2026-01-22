Police arrest juvenile after school shooting threat in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita Police Department say they arrested a 12-year-old on Wednesday after a reported shooting threat involving Sahuarita Middle School.

Police say their investigation found the student made statements threatening to bring a gun to campus on Friday, Jan. 23.

Officers arrested the juvenile just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The student was later booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sahuarita police at 520-351-4900 or call 911.