Pima County Sheriff’s Department holds active shooter safety drill in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — In response to the alarming rise in school shootings nationwide, the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) is taking proactive steps to enhance student safety.

According to Everytown, USA, there were at least 115 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2024, resulting in 31 deaths and 65 injuries across the country. In light of this, SUSD is implementing comprehensive security measures to protect its students and staff.

Active Shooter Drills and Training

On July 11th, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department conducted an active shooter safety drill at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita.

The drill was part of a broader strategy to ensure preparedness in the event of an actual shooting incident.

The training involved students and teachers simulating a live shooting scenario to understand the procedures and responses required during such an event.

“We need to teach our students how to respond, and how to stay safe as best they can,” said Chris Nanos, Pima County Sheriff. “We need to teach our law enforcement officers and our school administrators and teachers how to respond.”

Enhanced Security Infrastructure

In addition to the active shooter trainings, SUSD is investing in physical security enhancements.

Dr. Manuel Valenzuela, Superintendent of Sahuarita Unified School District, announced the installation of bullet-resistant and riot-proof laminate in classrooms across the district. He says the decision was made following engagement with the community on physical improvements that would be “essential and valuable.”

"The feedback from the community is a willingness to invest and sacrifice so that we can do everything that we reasonably can to advance the idea that our schools are going to be as safe as they possibly can be," Dr. Valenzuela said. “Creating safe and supportive schools is an essential part of achieving our mission, which is advancing the educational success of our students.”

The district is also upgrading its surveillance capabilities with the installation of cloud-based security cameras, ensuring real-time monitoring and quick response in case of emergencies.

Focus on Mental Health

Recognizing that safety extends beyond physical measures, SUSD is also prioritizing mental health and counseling services.

Over the next school year, the district will increase the availability of these services to support students' well-being and address the psychological impacts of living in an era where school shootings are a real concern.

Nicole DeSouza, a school counselor at Sahuarita Middle School, expressed the emotional toll these situations take on educators and parents.

“As educators, we’re not supposed to do this training,” DeSouza said. “As a mom, I’m not supposed to have these conversations with my own children as to what to do in these situations. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.”