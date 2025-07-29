PCSD helps recover $53K for Green Valley scam victim

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Green Valley man became the victim of a tech-support scam when he sent $53,000 in the mail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department shared in a Facebook post.

The man was allegedly instructed to send the money to a home in Florida, but he became suspicious and called a Pima County Sheriff's deputy.

Detectives with the PCSD Fraud Unit worked with the US Postal Service to track the package to New Mexico. The package was marked as fraudulent, and the money was returned to the man.

To prevent future scams, PCSD is bringing attention to its videos on fraud, which can be found here.