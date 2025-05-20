New Senior Helpers branch opens in Green Valley, helping residents age in place

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a growing senior population and a strong desire among older adults to remain in their own homes, Green Valley now has a new resource to help meet that need.

Senior Helpers, a national non-medical home care company, has officially opened its Green Valley branch with the goal of helping residents age in place safely and with dignity.

According to an AARP survey, 77% of adults aged 50 and over want to stay in their homes for the long term.

However, a U.S. Census report reveals that 25% of households with residents aged 85 and older struggle with everyday tasks that make aging in place difficult.

Senior Helpers aims to bridge that gap by offering essential in-home services.

On Thursday, May 16, Senior Helpers celebrated its grand opening with an open house attended by local residents, healthcare professionals and community leaders. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a proclamation from the office of U.S. Representative Juan Ciscomani.

Supporting Aging with Dignity

The Green Valley branch offers non-medical assistance such as light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation to appointments, grocery shopping and companionship. These services are designed to empower seniors who prefer the familiarity of home but need extra help with daily tasks.

“A lot of folks aren’t from Green Valley and don’t have adult children nearby,” said Lynne Cote, Branch Manager of Senior Helpers Green Valley. “They love their homes, but can’t maintain them anymore—can’t clean the bathroom, can’t take the trash out. That’s where we come in.”

Green Valley residents like Joann Atkison and her husband attended the open house to explore the options offered by Senior Helpers. As the couple ages, they find everyday tasks becoming more difficult.

“Going to the store, taking out the trash—these things are getting hard,” Atkison said. “Assisted living is $7,000 a month. We can’t afford that.”

A National Network with Local Commitment

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers has grown to over 300 locations across the United States. The company is recognized as a leading provider of in-home care for seniors, specializing in programs like Alzheimer’s and dementia care through its Senior Gems® approach and Parkinson’s Care Program.

In addition to helping with daily tasks, Senior Helpers also supports family caregivers and offers training at its Center of Excellence, located inside the Green Valley office.

In Green Valley, Senior Helpers is already accepting clients, starting at a minimum of four hours per week. Services can extend to 24/7 care depending on need, all at a rate of $36/hour. The organization is also actively hiring caregivers—both certified and non-certified—to meet growing demand in the area.

An Option for Aging in Place

“Sometimes the best place to be is at home with loved ones,” said Christina Mastripole, Marketing Assistant at Canyon Valley Memory Care. “Giving seniors the option to stay there is important.”

Senior Helpers is located at 255 W. Esperanza Blvd. in Green Valley.

For those looking to learn more or inquire about services, visitthe Senior Helpers Green Valley branch website or call 520-495-3656.