New Green Valley center expands mental health, addiction care in rural Arizona

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona ranks 48th in the nation for access to mental health care , according to a report by Mental Health America.

In response to this critical shortage, a new facility in Green Valley is working to expand access to mental health and substance abuse treatment in rural Southern Arizona.

The Haven Detox Arizona opened its doors earlier this year, aiming to bridge a long-standing gap in behavioral health care for rural communities.

“Tucson has great resources,” said Felicia Dadamio, Director of Business Development at the Haven. “But in these rural pockets and in these rural counties, where are they going and where are they getting help?”

The facility offers a wide range of services, including detox programs, inpatient mental health care, and evidence-based therapies such as dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and trauma-focused therapy.

The Haven also integrates holistic wellness options like yoga, meditation, group cooking classes and GeneSight testing , a form of genetic testing that helps identify which medications may be most effective for a patient.

Crucially, the facility accepts the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), along with tribal health programs like the American Indian Health Program (AIHP), Tribal ALTCS, and the Tribal Regional Behavioral Health Authority (TRBHA). This makes it one of the few treatment centers in the area accessible to many Medicaid and tribal health recipients.

For Marcus Bia, now a lead behavioral technician at the Haven, finding a facility that accepted AHCCCS made all the difference.

“I did ultimately try to do it on my own multiple times and I was unsuccessful every time,” Bia said. “I needed that sense of community. I needed that support.”

Insurance was a barrier he struggled with for years. “It was hard finding resources that did accept my insurance,” Bia recalled. “Without places like this accepting AHCCCS, I would not be here. I truly believe that.”

Today, Bia is part of the support system he once relied on. “It’s very important to me to kind of give that support out and give everyone the chance they deserve,” he said.

Treatment programs at the Haven typically last 30 days, but recovery support doesn’t end there. The facility’s case managers help clients plan next steps in their recovery journey. An active alumni network provides ongoing peer support, care coordination, and access to recovery resources.

“You’re finally able to learn how to process some of these emotions, to work through them,” Bia said. “It’s just how you handle them and how you go about coping with them.”

To learn more about the Haven Detox Arizona, visit the center’s website .

Additional resources to treat substance abuse and mental health issues include:

Community Bridges, Inc. (Tucson and statewide) Crisis stabilization, residential treatment, and outpatient services.

(Tucson and statewide) Crisis stabilization, residential treatment, and outpatient services. COPE Community Services (Tucson) Outpatient mental health and substance abuse programs, including integrated care.

(Tucson) Outpatient mental health and substance abuse programs, including integrated care. La Frontera Arizona (Tucson and Southern Arizona)Behavioral health services including crisis response, counseling and substance abuse treatment.

(Tucson and Southern Arizona)Behavioral health services including crisis response, counseling and substance abuse treatment. CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness (Tucson) Specializes in mental health, MAT (medication-assisted treatment), and addiction recovery services.

(Tucson) Specializes in mental health, MAT (medication-assisted treatment), and addiction recovery services. Arizona 2-1-1 (Statewide)A free helpline for connecting with health and human services, including mental health and addiction resources. Offered online or by dialing 2-1-1

(Statewide)A free helpline for connecting with health and human services, including mental health and addiction resources. Offered online or by dialing 2-1-1 Crisis Response Network (Southern Arizona) 24/7 crisis support for mental health and substance use emergencies. Call 1-866-495-6735

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call or text 988 — available 24/7 for anyone in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.