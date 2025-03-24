New disc golf course coming to Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new disc golf course is set to open soon in Sahuarita, promising to bring recreational opportunities to both seasoned players and beginners alike. The course is under construction at a 120-acre plot of land generously donated by mining company Freeport McMoRan.

The facility will feature a total of 27 holes, including an 18-hole professional-level course and a 9-hole beginner course. Arizona-based DG Course Development began construction in January and has been working to bring the project to completion.

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy highlighted the significance of the development, noting that it will be the largest disc golf course in Southern Arizona. "This course will be a major addition to our community, providing a unique outdoor space for both locals and visitors to enjoy," Mayor Murphy said.

The project has already received accolades, earning the Arizona Forward Environmental Excellence Award for Best Site Development on March 8th. The design emphasizes sustainability, utilizing repurposed materials like the tires that will serve as obstacles on the course.

Disc golf has seen growing popularity in the area. In fact, the Quail Creek Homeowners Association recently formed the Quail Creek Disc Golf Club (QCDGC) in 2024, fostering a community for enthusiasts of the sport.

Mayor Murphy expects the course to be completed and open for play sometime in April. KGUN9 will continue to provide updates as the opening date approaches.