Multi‑agency traffic sweep on I‑19 results in 122 stops

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A coordinated traffic enforcement operation along Interstate 19 last week resulted in 122 traffic stops, Sahuarita Police Department officials said, as local and state law enforcement stepped up efforts to improve safety along the busy corridor.

Sahuarita officers worked alongside deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in the targeted deployment, according to a department post on social media. Of the 122 stops, the Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) accounted for 25, or roughly 20 percent, officials said.

Photographs shared by the SPD show patrol vehicles and marked units pulled over on the shoulder of I‑19 during the operation. In the post, the department stressed that the effort was part of a continued commitment by SPD, PCSD and DPS “to ensuring the safety of all who travel I19,” and thanked community members for their support.

A recent number of alarming crashes along Interstate 19 near Green Valley and Sahuarita has had first responders and highway safety officials calling for urgent action. The sweep appears aimed at reducing dangerous driving behaviors and improving overall roadway safety by using visible enforcement to deter speeding, impaired driving and other violations.

Officials did not immediately provide a breakdown of the types of violations that led to the stops, whether any arrests were made, or whether any crashes were prevented as a result of the deployment. The SPD encouraged motorists traveling I‑19 to obey traffic laws and remain vigilant behind the wheel.

Motorists with information about unsafe driving on I‑19 or questions about future enforcement efforts were directed to contact the Sahuarita Police Department.