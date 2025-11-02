Law enforcement searching for armed suspect after carjacking and pursuit in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who fled into the pecan groves near Sahuarita Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit that began with a reported carjacking.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, the incident began around 9 p.m. on November 1, when Tucson Police pursued a stolen vehicle that was later intercepted with SPD’s assistance. The pursuit came to an end along South Old Nogales Highway, just south of Pima Mine Road, after the suspect ran the vehicle off the roadway to the east.

Police say the driver then fled on foot into the surrounding pecan groves. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including air support from helicopters and drones, searched the area for several hours but were unable to locate the suspect.

Initial reports described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white tennis shoes, and armed with a handgun. However, police later updated that description, saying officers who saw the suspect believe he may be a lighter-skinned Black male with a thin build, and wearing a red shirt.

Authorities believe the suspect may have been picked up by another person and left the area, but they are also warning residents that it’s possible he remained in the area overnight and could attempt to leave on foot during daylight hours.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity by calling 911, and avoid picking up strangers or hitchhikers.

The investigation remains ongoing. KGUN9 will keep you updated on any developments.