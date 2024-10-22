Just say "yes, and": Go With the Flow Players make it up as they go

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A study from Northwestern University reveals that improv comedy can significantly improve cognitive functions in older adults.

In Green Valley, one group of performers is proving this research firsthand by keeping their minds sharp while making people laugh.

The “Go With the Flow Players” have been entertaining local audiences for the past year, but for these performers, improv is much more than a form of entertainment.

Founded by Aliceson “Flow” Smith, a retired algebra teacher, the group discovered that the principles of improv, like “yes, and,” provide benefits beyond humor — especially for emotional and mental health.

Aliceson Smith started GWTF after retiring as an algebra teacher

Smith started the troupe after feeling a void left by her retirement while discovering the joys of improv.

“I was going to miss the creativity and the laughter of the kids,” Smith said. “And I had taken classes at Unscrewed but didn’t want to keep driving to Tucson.”

She collaborated with her teacher at Unscrewed to create improv comedy classes in Green Valley, immediately attracting attention, somewhat to her surprise.

Chris Seidman of Tucson's Unscrewed Theater has served as a mentor to Go With the Flow

“What was interesting is how many people wanted to take the classes,” she said. “We have 84-year-olds, 87-year-olds, 90-year-olds wanting to do this. To me, it’s the inspiration of people just wanting to keep learning.”

Through her experiences with improv, Smith noticed that the practice had impacts beyond just getting a good laugh.

“It’s great for the brain. It’s also great for your emotional health,” she said. “All of the things you do in improv, like “yes and,” agreeing and adding, can better your life with your partner.”

She also says the collaborative nature of improv provides important lessons for managing relationships.

“Always make your scene partner look good,” she said. “If you were in a relationship and you’re making your partner look good and they’re making you look good, it’s a win-win.”

The “Go With the Flow Players” now includes nine members, with some performers well into their 80s. The group has staged 40 performances in the past year, inspiring audiences and encouraging creativity and mental agility among their peers.

One of the group's members, 84-year-old Martha Brady, emphasized how improv helps her stay mentally sharp.

“I want to continue to think quickly. This has been the best thing for me,” Brady said. “My body slows down, but my mind — I don’t want it to slow down very much.”

Martha Brady started improv comedy in her 80s and says it adds "pizzazz" to her life.

Smith asked Brady to join the group after seeing the “irreverent greeting cards” she sold at a local farmer’s market. Brady jumped at the chance.

“I thought for a minute and I said, “yes, I would be interested in improv,” Brady said. “It beats canning peaches, it beats having another hip replacement.”

She says improv allows her to be herself. “I’m outspoken and I’ve always thought I was a little funny,” she says. “It’s added some pizzazz into my life.”

Go With the Flow Players received nonprofit status this year and also improvised some ideas on how to help the community. They awarded their first scholarship to Walden Grove graduate Madison Hill in May and the group frequents assisted living homes to brighten up the residents.

“When you see somebody who’s been kind of cooped up and they laugh,” Smith said. “You see that twinkle. That’s amazing.”

The group will next perform on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the La Posada Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave., followed by an all-student show on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the CPAC Theater, 1250 W. Continental Road.

More information about the Go With the Flow Players can be found on the group’s Facebook group.