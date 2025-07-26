Iron Chef Tucson 2025 returns to Desert Diamond Casino

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local chefs will compete in a culinary showdown Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita, marking the 17th annual Iron Chef Tucson.

Last year's champion, Chef Anthony Dromgoole of Obon Sushi & Ramen, will face-off against Chef McKenzie O’Leary of Tanque Verde Ranch. O'Leary won the preliminary 'Meet the Chefs' competition earlier this year.

The showdown kicks off at 5 p.m. and by 8 p.m., the winner will be crowned Iron Chef of Tucson 2025.