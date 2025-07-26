Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSahuarita and Green Valley News

Actions

Iron Chef Tucson 2025 returns to Desert Diamond Casino

Iron Chef Tucson
Iron Chef Tucson
Iron Chef Tucson
Posted

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local chefs will compete in a culinary showdown Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita, marking the 17th annual Iron Chef Tucson.

Last year's champion, Chef Anthony Dromgoole of Obon Sushi & Ramen, will face-off against Chef McKenzie O’Leary of Tanque Verde Ranch. O'Leary won the preliminary 'Meet the Chefs' competition earlier this year.

The showdown kicks off at 5 p.m. and by 8 p.m., the winner will be crowned Iron Chef of Tucson 2025.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SAHUARITA RESOURCES

Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood