Helping Heroes: Green Valley community supports veterans through PACT Act claims

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the passing of the 2022 PACT Act, more than 3 million veterans have undergone toxic exposure screenings through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), a sweeping effort to support those exposed to harmful substances during their military service. In Green Valley, that support is getting personal.

Valley Assistance Services (VAS) has recently opened its doors—literally—to help veterans navigate the often complicated VA system.

The organization now hosts U.S. Army veteran Dan Cady, a certified Veteran Service Officer from the American Legion Post 131 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38. Cady is available by appointment, Tuesday through Friday, to meet with veterans and assist them through the process of filing for healthcare and disability compensation.

Cady, himself a U.S. Army veteran, knows firsthand how overwhelming the process can be. "They don’t understand what their benefits are—what they’re eligible for healthcare-wise or disability compensation-wise," he said. "I try to guide them through the paperwork at the VA, which is sometimes a huge task."

One local veteran who’s felt the impact of that guidance is Richard “Rock” Turner. A former Army missile technician, Turner was exposed to red fuming nitric acid during his service, resulting in long-term respiratory issues. “Since then, I’ve always had problems with my lungs,” Turner said. “I’ve had part of my lung removed.”

It was his daughter who finally pushed him to seek help. “She said go talk to a veterans service officer,” Turner said. That led him to Dan Cady.

Turner credits Cady with helping him overcome the intimidating paperwork process and get access to benefits he didn’t even know he qualified for. “The paperwork is overwhelming,” he said. “Thank goodness for Dan—I could never do it on my own.”

Cady says many veterans, especially those exposed to toxins decades ago like Agent Orange or jet fuel, are still unaware of the help now available to them under the PACT Act. “We have 900-some veteran members and they all needed some help,” he said. “There just wasn’t much available before.”

The local initiative is just one of many community-level responses to the PACT Act, which expands eligibility for VA healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area who believe they may be eligible for benefits under the PACT Act can schedule a free appointment with Cady at Valley Assistance Services.

Those interested can contact American Legion Post 131 or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38.