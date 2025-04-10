Green Valley’s Santa Rita Fire District readies for a potentially busy wildfire season

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A brush fire that scorched six acres in Vail last night is setting off alarms for what could become a dangerous wildfire season across southern Arizona. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, but officials say it’s a warning shot for what’s to come.

At the Santa Rita Fire District in Green Valley, preparations are already underway. With heat rising, winds picking up, and little moisture over the winter, conditions are looking eerily similar to 2004 — a year that saw an intense and prolonged wildfire season.

“Everything is lining up again,” said Lt. Pratt, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Santa Rita Fire District. “The weather patterns, the lack of winter moisture, and the fact that it is already warming up now… the winds have started up again, and that’s just ripe for wildland fire.”

While Green Valley itself is not considered high-risk, Pratt warns that communities surrounded by open areas and dry vegetation are vulnerable.

“Any community with large fuel buildups can be at risk for wildland fire movement into that community,” he added.

In response, the district is focusing on both internal preparedness and community outreach. Fire crews are currently rehabbing and refitting all wildland gear and equipment. All 55 firefighters will complete a refresher course designed to keep them in a wildland fire mindset.

But fire officials say community involvement is just as critical. Santa Rita Fire District is urging residents, especially homeowner associations (HOAs), to become Firewise certified—a national program promoting wildfire risk reduction practices for homeowners.

The district held a community forum on March 27 on the subject of wildfire season, featuring county, state, and local fire officials. The goal was to get residents thinking about how they can help prevent the spread of wildland fires.

“What we were trying to press was to get homeowners, neighborhoods, HOAs, engaged themselves and not just to depend on a fire district’s response once a fire broke out,” said Pratt.

There are currently eight HOAs in the area that have earned Firewise certification, and more are on the way.

The Firewise guidelines encourage residents to keep vegetation around their homes well-hydrated or remove dry brush entirely—simple steps that could make a big difference in the event of a wildfire.

Pratt also advises pruning trees to prevent fires from scaling higher. “In our area, fire would be more ground-driven with the grasses and the brush. That’s where the fuel is generally,” Pratt said. “We’re trying to keep that fire on the ground and not ladder up a tree. If the top of the tree catches fire, that presents a much greater risk to your home.”

Santa Rita Fire also works with other departments along the I-19 corridor, including as far south as Nogales, preparing for mutual aid during peak fire months.

“If the call came to us, we will respond to help those brothers and sister that need our assistance,” Pratt said. “It’s not uncommon for us all to be engaged in a single wildland or brush fire in this area. We’re just good neighbors.”

Green Valley Fire was renamed Santa Rita Fire District in July 2024 and now covers the entire Sahuarita area, which used to be serviced by Rural Metro. Pratt says the transition has gone smoothly.

“We are still very excited to be servicing the whole town. They have met us with open arms,” he said. “We feel we provide the quality service that everybody in the town deserves.”