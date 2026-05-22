Green Valley’s first dog park opens May 23

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will open Green Valley’s first dog park, Canoa Dog Park, to the public on Saturday, May 23, county officials announced Friday.

The off-leash facility is located at the southeast corner of Canoa Preserve Park, 3500 S. Camino de la Canoa. The new park includes water stations for dogs, a drinking fountain, picnic tables and seating, agility features, and a newly constructed eight-space gravel parking lot. Existing native trees were retained to provide shade.

“We’re excited to provide residents and their pets with a safe and enjoyable place to gather, exercise, and connect,” Pima County Parks and Recreation Director Victor Pereira said in the county’s announcement. The county said the park was developed in response to community feedback gathered during the creation of the Pima County Parks & Recreation Master Plan, a 20-year vision for parks and recreation opportunities.

Canoa Dog Park is the 10th dog park maintained by Pima County Parks & Recreation and is the first new county park amenity built since the completion of the county’s master plan, officials said. The facility will be open daily from sunrise to sunset.