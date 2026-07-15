Green Valley Traffic Alert: I-19 frontage road by Exit 56 closed until 2027. Here's what drivers need to know

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The west frontage road along Interstate 19 at Exit 56 in Green Valley is now closed as Pima County begins a major sewer line extension project. The closure took effect July 13 and is expected to remain in place through Sept. 22, 2027, affecting the west frontage road from just south of Canoa Ranch Road to Elephant Head Road.

The project will install a new sewer line designed to improve and expand wastewater infrastructure in the area. County officials say the investment will support future development in the region while also paving the way for the eventual decommissioning of the Arivaca Junction Water Reclamation Facility.

"This is an important project that will help ensure high-quality sewer service to this community, especially as this area continues to grow and develop in the future," said Jackson Jenkins, director of the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, in a news release.

During construction, motorists will be detoured to the frontage road on the east side of I-19, which will accommodate both northbound and southbound traffic while the west frontage road remains closed. Drivers traveling through the area are encouraged to allow extra travel time and follow posted detour signs.

The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department tells KGUN 9 the closure was fully coordinated with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). At ADOT's request, advance message boards were installed 10 days before the closure to notify drivers of the upcoming traffic changes. After the signs were installed and ADOT issued a traffic alert, the agency received a significant number of calls from the public, prompting ADOT to ask Pima County to hold a public meeting to provide additional information about the project and answer residents' questions.

To help answer questions from the community, Pima County will host a public meeting on Wednesday, July 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Green Valley Recreation East Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive, Green Valley. Representatives from the Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and Hunter Contracting will be available to discuss the project, traffic impacts and construction timeline with residents.