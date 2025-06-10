Green Valley residents gear up for a wetter-than-usual monsoon

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the official start of monsoon season just days away on Sunday, June 15, southern Arizona communities are getting ready for what could be a stormier season than usual.

In Green Valley, the annual Monsoon Madness forum returned for its fifth year, offering vital information to residents, especially newcomers, on how to stay safe before, during, and after monsoon storms.

Hosted at the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC), the event was organized by the Green Valley Council and featured presentations from key public safety and emergency response agencies, including the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at really above-normal precipitation for the monsoon season this year,” said Kiera Malarkey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson. “Based on the super dry winter that we had, climatology suggests it’s going to be wetter than normal.”

For new residents like Noreen Light and Myron Hotinger, who recently relocated from Washington State, the event offered an important introduction to the unique weather challenges of the Sonoran Desert.

“We’ve never been through a monsoon before,” said Light. “So we saw that this was available and thought it was a great way to get prepared and learn more about what’s coming.”

Presenters at Monsoon Madness covered a range of hazards, from flash flooding and dust storms to power outages and road safety. Attendees were encouraged to sign up for Pima County’s “My Alerts” system and to prepare emergency kits with at least 72 hours of supplies—including food, water, batteries and first-aid materials.

Pima County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brett Bernstein emphasized the importance of caution on the roads, especially when it comes to flash floods. He advises staying off the roads during a storm, if possible.

“There may not be any rain around you, there may not be any rain in sight of you, but the flash flood will reach and it’s extremely dangerous,” Bernstein said. “We get a lot of calls about people who take the risk of driving into running water and become stuck. And this isn’t just newcomers—sometimes it’s longtime residents who think they can handle it.”

Organizers say Monsoon Madness has grown steadily since its inception, as more residents recognize the value of being prepared. As for Noreen and Myron, they’re feeling more confident going into their first desert monsoon season.

“Sign up for weather alerts, watch the weather, understand the cloud patterns,” said Light. “And follow the advice of people who’ve lived through this before.”