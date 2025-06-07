Green Valley Legion hosts “The Wave” to support homeless veterans

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With veterans making up 15% of individuals residing in emergency shelters during the 2023 Point in Time Count, the Green Valley community is stepping up to help.

On Saturday, June 7, the American Legion Madera Post 131 will host The Wave, a grassroots fundraiser aimed at supporting homeless veterans and their families. The event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. with music and dancing from 6 to 8 p.m., is free to attend but encourages donations of food, money, and essential supplies like clothing, tents, backpacks, footwear, and socks.

The idea for <i>The Wave</i> was born after Michelle Forest, a bartender at Post 131, encountered a homeless Vietnam veteran near the Legion and felt compelled to act.

“The more I thought about it, the madder I got, so I figured something had to be done,” Forest said. “I went to Joe and he backed me a hundred percent.”

With support from local businesses across Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, and Tubac, the Legion has collected over $3,000 in raffle prizes. A 50/50 raffle will also be held, offering items such as rounds of golf and other local experiences.

Evening entertainment will be provided by musicians Angel Perez and Daniel Clayton, adding a festive atmosphere to the cause-driven event.

Donations can also be dropped off in advance or after the event at the Legion post, located at 249 W. Esperanza Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.