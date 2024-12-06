Green Valley Council hosts forum on Santa Cruz River refuge designation

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An initiative to establish a wildlife refuge along the Santa Cruz River has sparked interest and debate among Green Valley residents and local businesses.

The proposed refuge, spearheaded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in partnership with Pima and Santa Cruz Counties and the City of Tucson, would preserve non-contiguous tracts of land along the river.

While the designated area excludes Green Valley itself, the area borders the sections of the river targeted for the refuge.

Community members attended a forum on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Green Valley Recreation’s Desert Hills Center to learn about potential impacts.

Hosted by the Wilderness Society and other stakeholders, the meeting aimed to inform residents and gather input on the refuge's potential benefits and challenges.

Leslie Kontowicz, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, explained the vision for the project.

“We are trying to inform people of this potential to develop a non-contiguous urban national wildlife refuge along different sections of the Santa Cruz River in Santa Cruz and Pima Counties,” she said.

Proponents argue the designation would bring ecological and economic benefits. Rebecca Perez, Urban to Wild Program Manager at the Wilderness Society, highlighted the positives.

“It’s a part of the landscape here,” she said of the river. “And it will only bring in more resources to the Santa Cruz corridor,” Perez stated.

She explained how conservation efforts could be a boon for activities like birding, which brings additional revenue to the area through visitors using local restaurants and retail shops. Perez also says that attracting visitors exposes visitors to the local culture.

However, the forum also revealed concerns. Community members, including Randy Graff, President of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of involving local businesses. He expressed concern that the list of supporters only included environmental organizations.

“I didn’t see any support or any indications that they’ve reached out to the business community,” Graff said. “I certainly want to make sure they have our information so we can be involved in the discussions and know what the total impacts are.”

However, Graff says after talking with Perez, he is confident that the groups can find a compromise on the proposal.

"I'm certain she'll be following up with us,” he said. “The presentation sort of hinted that we shouldn't have much to be concerned with."

The initiative has already cleared some major hurdles. In September, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a landscape conservation design that identifies target areas for the refuge.

The next phase is a 45-day public comment period, giving residents and stakeholders the opportunity to voice their opinions before final decisions are made.