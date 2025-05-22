Green Valley Concert Band donates instruments to Continental School jazz band, honoring legacy of late member

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was more than just celebration at Continental Elementary School District’s 8th grade promotion ceremony Wednesday morning—there was music, gratitude, and a heartfelt tribute to a beloved community member.

The Continental School jazz band received a surprise parting gift from the Green Valley Concert Band: a set of brand-new instruments, including an alto saxophone and a violin, donated through the band’s newly established Ulla Instrument Fund.

The Ulla Instrument Fund is named after Ulla Rasilainen, a dedicated member of the Green Valley Concert Band who passed away in 2023. In her will, Rasilainen requested that her personal collection of instruments be sold, with proceeds used to purchase instruments for young, aspiring musicians in local schools.

The offer came as a surprise to Cynthia Belletti, Music Director at Continental School District, who was approached by a member of the Concert Band after they performed at Continental.

“He told me Ulla left it in her will to give instruments to deserving students,” Belletti said. “He said, let’s connect and figure out a way to get this happening.”

The donation couldn’t have come at a better time. With instruments like alto saxophones costing upwards of $1,200, cost is a major barrier for many families—especially in rural districts like Continental.

Joel Foster - KGUN9 Cynthia Belleti, Music Director for the Continental School District, conducts with the CSD Chamber Orchestra



Belletti explained how she selected students who not only demonstrated musical excellence, such as earning top soloist awards at the NAU/Flagstaff Jazz Festival, but also faced financial challenges.

“It’s extremely important for our students, considering that we’re in a relatively rural area,” Belletti said. “They can’t really go out and rent instruments from Tucson without going through that drive. It’s just not cost-effective for some of them.”

One of the students chosen to receive a donated instrument is Adaline Adams, a passionate young saxophonist who plans to continue her musical journey into high school.

“A lot of people in my family played it,” Adams said of the saxophone. “My grandma has an old one, and I’m like, that’s cool—I want to play that.”

Adams said she’s already planning to join her future school’s concert, marching, and jazz bands.

This donation ensures that the legacy of both Continental’s student musicians and Ulla Rasilainen will live on, note by note, from one generation to the next.