Green Valley community rallies to support L.A. wildfire victims

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the smoke clears from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that ravaged the Los Angeles metro area, communities far beyond California’s borders are stepping up to help.

The fires, which destroyed approximately 12,000 homes, were finally contained on February 2, but the path to recovery remains long and arduous.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that clearing debris alone will take 18 months before any rebuilding can begin.

In Green Valley, Arizona, the spirit of solidarity is strong. The Rotary Clubs along the I-19 corridor have launched a fundraising challenge to assist those affected by the wildfires.

The six participating clubs have pledged $10,000 to the cause, urging residents and businesses to match or exceed their contribution.

All donations will go directly to ShelterBox, a disaster relief organization known for providing emergency shelter and tools to families displaced by disasters.

The Santa Rita Fire District kickstarted the campaign with a $1,000 donation. Captain Thomas Beckel emphasized the importance of community support during such crises.

“There are so many families that have lost so much and so many firefighters that have given so much of their lives to protect those communities,” Beckel said. “It’s just one of those devastating events that nobody saw coming, and we’re just trying to help.”

The challenge, dubbed Working Together to Rebuild Lives, is one of many annual fundraising challenges run by the Rotary clubs in recent years.

Jim Rusk, President of the Valle Verde Rotary Foundation, says that the past two years, the community was able to raise around $120,000 for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

For some Rotary Club members, the cause hits close to home. Phil Noble, Acting President of the Rotary Club of Green Valley, shared that many members have family in Los Angeles directly impacted by the fires.

“Really, what motivated us was just knowing that there are people there close by, suffering, and are going to be for some time,” Noble said.

Joseph J. Lessa, a Green Valley resident, also feels a personal connection to the cause. Having grown up near Paradise, California—the town decimated by the 2018 Camp Fire—Lessa understands the long-lasting effects of such disasters.

“I lived not far from a little town called Paradise, which is up by Chico in Northern California," Lessa said. "The whole town got wiped out by the wildfire."

He expressed pride in his community’s response. “It’s an older generation here,” he said of Green Valley. “And I think they have a better sense of community. They know when someone has a problem, they’re here for you.”

The Working Together to Rebuild Lives fundraising challenge runs from February 4th to February 12th. Those interested in helping out can visit the Rotary’s fundraising page to donate.