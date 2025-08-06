Green Valley community concerned over power line project

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new project aimed at improving energy reliability in Santa Cruz County is facing backlash from some Green Valley residents who say the plan could put their homes, health and financial security at risk.

On Tuesday, Unisource Energy Services hosted a public hearing at the East Center in Green Valley, where dozens of concerned community members gathered to speak out against several proposed routes for the Santa Cruz Reliability Project North.

The project would connect Santa Cruz County to the energy grid in Pima County through new high-voltage transmission lines, a move Unisource says is essential to meet the present and future energy needs of the area.

“We’re trying to connect customers in Santa Cruz to the energy grid in Pima County,” said Joseph Barrios, spokesperson for Tucson Electric Power, which manages Unisource. “There are really only so many options in terms of where and how we can do that.”

Unisource presented five potential routes for the lines. But the most controversial options, routes 3 and 4, would cut through residential areas of Green Valley, sparking strong objections from residents.

“I am on route 4. I am five feet from where the poles are right now,” said Carol Zychowski, whose home was damaged in 2021 when a pole fell on her property. “How are they, with larger poles on two sides, going to go in without damaging our property?”

Zychowski also raised serious health concerns, saying electromagnetic frequencies from the transmission lines could interfere with her pacemaker.

“I’m not to be under EMFs. It could stop keeping my heart beating. If it stops, I’m gone,” she said. “To take our property and to have to worry, to either sell or kill me, that’s not okay.”

Other residents, like Georgia and Robert Puttock, are especially concerned about route two, which would place poles directly in front of their home, potentially decreasing its value as they plan for future care.

“We know that sooner rather than later, we will sell our home so that we can go to probably assisted living,” said Georgia. “But the property values will be impacted by that power line. For us, this was an investment for our life.”

In the morning meeting, route 1 appeared to have more support from the audience. The route runs east of I-19 and cuts through fewer residential areas.

At one point, a participant asked that anyone raise their hand who supported the first option. About three-quarters of the room raised their hands.

Unisource planned two forums on Tuesday, with the second at Amado’s Sapori Elementary School in the evening. The company will also hold a virtual presentation on Thursday, August 7.

Unisource says public feedback will play a key role in determining the preferred route.

“We will consider all that as we try to identify a preferred route,” Barrios said.

Barrios urged Green Valley residents to publicly submit any statements of support or opposition by emailing scrnorth@uesaz.com or calling 520-917-6635. He says these statements will be analyzed by approval authorities.

The company plans to file an application with the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee in September. From there, the proposal will move to the Arizona Corporation Commission for final approval. If greenlit, construction is expected to begin in 2028.

Barrios says community members will be able to submit comments throughout the approval process, including the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee Hearing.

You can learn more about the Santa Cruz Reliability Project North and view all five proposed routes by visiting the project’s website .