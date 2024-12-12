Green Valley Community Chorus celebrates 50 Years of Holiday Joy

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For half a century, the Green Valley Community Chorus has been a source of fellowship, entertainment, and passion in the community.

This year, the chorus marks its 50th anniversary with a milestone celebration that highlights its enduring legacy and vibrant spirit.

The chorus recently ushered in its anniversary with two performances at Green Valley’s Valley Presbyterian Church, titled 50 Years of Holiday Joy. Held December 9 and 10, the event showcased their holiday-themed repertoire under the direction of Brandon Brown, a doctoral candidate at the University of Arizona.

Brown, who recently joined as the artistic director, reflected on the unique dynamics of the group.

“It’s an aged population, but they have a love for music and a commitment to it,” he said. “We did some hard work, and it’s paying off.”

The chorus’s longevity stems from the passion of its members and the sense of community that singing together fosters.

For long-time member Don O’Brien, the group has been a central part of his life for two decades.

“It’s been a real pleasure to be in this group for twenty years,” O’Brien said. “I don’t know what my life would be like if I missed that.”

The benefits of group singing go beyond camaraderie. Linda Pandolfi, a member and chair of the 50th Anniversary Committee, highlighted the cognitive and emotional rewards.

“The benefit of participating in music activates so many parts of your brain,” she said. “It’s a wonderful way to stave off dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

She reflected on the experience of making music with others.

“There’s something really special about making music together that’s totally different than sitting at home playing the piano by myself,” Pandolfi said.

Other members echoed similar sentiments. Bobbie Richards, a thirty-year member of the group, noted the uplifting power of rehearsals.

“Even if you’re kind of down sometimes, you go to a rehearsal and instead of being a downer, you’re kind of perked up by it,” Richards said.

These sentiments align with findings by Chorus America, which reports that group singing can reduce loneliness, improve social skills and enhance overall well-being.

The chorus is also always looking for new members. The next session begins on Saturday, January 4th, at 9 a.m. at St. Francis in the Valley church. The chorus welcomes those with any level of musical experience, although it’s helpful to have some background in singing or reading music.

Those looking to join the group will need to audition for the board before they become a full-fledged member.

As part of their anniversary celebration, the Green Valley Community Chorus will hold two special performances on March 24th and 25th at Valley Presbyterian Church. Those interested can order tickets and learn more about shows on the Green Valley Community Chorus website.