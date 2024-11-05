Greater Green Valley CERT holds training to prepare Green Valley for emergencies

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Disasters can strike without warning, and the Greater Green Valley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is working hard to ensure residents know how to respond to a crisis.

CERT organized a comprehensive earthquake simulation at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley to help volunteers practice essential emergency skills.

Joel Foster - KGUN9 A CERT volunteer provides aid to an earthquake victim, played by a high school student

During the exercise, volunteers took part in realistic drills simulating earthquake response, putting out fires, assessing building damage, and offering first aid to “victims,” who were played by local high school students.

The goal of the training was to prepare community members for quick and effective action when disaster strikes.

“This drill gives our members a chance to step into a real disaster scenario,” said CERT volunteer Hayes Galitski. “We’re learning how to assess damage and care for individuals who might be injured in such an event.”

Kevin McNichols, a volunteer coordinator with the Santa Rita Fire District, emphasized the importance of training in developing “muscle memory.”

“In stressful situations, we sometimes forget things,” McNichols said. “But repeated training helps people remember to follow A, B, and C, so they’re ready to act when it matters.”

Since its founding in 2003, Greater Green Valley CERT has offered training to homeowners’ associations, schools and other community organizations, providing instruction on responding to wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.

CERT’s role is especially crucial in areas with an older population, as FEMA surveys indicate that adults over 60 are less likely to be prepared for emergencies.

Joel Foster - KGUN9 Wound makeup being applied to a high school student volunteer

Fire Chief Chuck Wunder of the Santa Rita Fire District noted CERT’s value as a stabilizing force in the community. “If first responders are overwhelmed, CERT volunteers can help until more resources arrive,” he said.

CERT volunteer and Quail Creek resident Roberta Scott said the training has guided her thinking on being prepared for the unexpected.

“Since joining CERT, I’m more aware of my surroundings and prepared for emergencies,” Scott said. “This training is valuable for both me and the entire community.”

With eyes on the future, CERT is planning its 2025 training schedule based on community interests.

Organizations in the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas can request CERT training by filling out an interest card on the Greater Green Valley CERT website.