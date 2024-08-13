Friends In Deed builds community and health in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One in four older adults now experience social isolation, which can increase the risks of stroke, anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization.

However, a local organization in Green Valley is working to keep their community healthy through connection and support.

Founded 53 years ago, Friends In Deed started from the garage of two nurses with a simple goal: loaning durable medical equipment to residents of Green Valley who needed it temporarily.

One can find anything from shower commodes to wheelchairs to canes at the organization’s facility on South La Canada Drive. Green Valley residents 55 and up can borrow a piece of equipment free for 60 days, with the option of extending the loan period for an additional 30 days.

“We really want to make sure that everybody that has an opportunity to make contact with us remembers us as someone that helped them, said Chuck Dorr, President of the Board of Directors. “That’s what it’s all about is helping people.”

All equipment is donated by the community, and the organization is all volunteer-run.

Additionally, the organization provides free transportation for medical and legal appointments, along with twice-weekly blood pressure readings, also free of charge.

“We’ve got about 65 volunteers who use their own vehicles, pick people up, take them to their appointments and bring them back,” Dorr said.

Volunteer Christa Ryan began her time at Friends In Deed after arriving in Green Valley from Florida after her husband passed away.

“When I got here, I knew no one but I saw the sign, volunteered and I’ve been here ever since,” Ryan said. “You develop a sense of compassion for people who are in need.”

This compassion means solving problems inherent in the surrounding community.

Over time, as Green Valley's population aged, Friends In Deed identified another challenge—social isolation among older adults.

"As time goes on, people are just more comfortable staying at home, turning on the TV, and not getting out,” Dorr said. “And I don’t think they realize that they get into a pattern where it’s not healthy for their mental situation."

To address this issue, Friends In Deed expanded its mission to include providing spaces for community gatherings and socialization. The nonprofit also offers multiple trips per month for shopping and amusement, such as Tucson-area museums and the Kitt Peak Observatory.

"We want to get people moving around. Get them off the couch, get them meeting people," Dorr said. “We have a lot of people who don’t go anywhere but they’ll get on one of our transit van trips. Just something to get them out of the house and doing something.”

The organization offers free meeting spaces for various groups, including the Lions Club of Green Valley/Sahuarita, who met at the space on August 12 to distribute glasses to those in need.

The group meets to clean donated pairs of glasses, which are then given to various charities who express need. Lions member Huberta Zander says that the group is able to donate thousands of pairs per month and the glasses have been given to over two dozen countries around the world.

Currently, Friends In Deed is seeking volunteers for various tasks, including working the front desk, scheduling drivers, and especially providing technology assistance. Those interested in volunteering can stop by the Friends In Deed office or visit their website at friendsindeedgv.org.