Former Green Valley golf course manager arrested on fraud charges, PCSD says

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that it arrested a former employee of a Green Valley golf course on Wednesday in connection with an alleged fraud scheme totaling more than $79,000.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, members of the department’s Fraud Unit arrested 51-year-old Edward Bittle on Wednesday.

PCSD says Bittle is accused of defrauding the Country Club of Green Valley out of $79,132.19.

The investigation began in February 2025 after a deputy received a report from golf course representatives alleging money had been taken from the club’s account.

Officials said that Bittle started working at the club in 2004 and served as its general manager from January 2021 until his resignation in January 2025.

In that role, he was responsible for payroll and daily business operations.

After a new board was appointed in January 2025, members reportedly discovered multiple accounting discrepancies.

According to investigators, those included checks written to Bittle from the club’s account and unauthorized wire transfers that occurred during the time he served as general manager.

Bittle was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

He is facing charges of theft, forgery,omepage

and fraudulent schemes.

The case remains under investigation.

