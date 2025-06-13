Final Sahuarita sunset market of the season set for Friday, June 13

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the summer heat ramps up, one of Sahuarita’s most beloved seasonal events is wrapping up for the year.

The final Sunset Market of the 2025 season will take place on the evening of Friday, June 13, at Sahuarita Lake Park.

The family-friendly market has become a staple in the community, offering residents and visitors a relaxing evening filled with live music, local food vendors, and homemade crafts.

Since March, the event has been held on the second Friday of each month, drawing crowds to the scenic lakeside location for food, fun and community connection.

In addition to the vendor booths, attendees can enjoy lawn games and activities for all ages, making it an ideal outing for families. Admission to the event is free.

The market will be set up on the south side of Sahuarita Lake Park and will run from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Organizers encourage guests to bring chairs or blankets, stay hydrated and come ready to support local businesses and artists one last time.