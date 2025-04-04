Fiesta Sahuarita set to draw crowds this weekend with family-friendly festivities

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of Sahuarita’s largest annual events returns this weekend as Fiesta Sahuarita takes place on Saturday, April 5, at Anamax Park. Running from 2 PM to 8 PM, the event is expected to draw thousands of attendees with a mix of live entertainment, food vendors and family-focused activities.

Organized by the Town of Sahuarita, the event is free to the public and is aimed at bringing the community together through cultural celebration and local engagement.

This year’s event features more than 100 vendors, live music, and a Kids Zone that includes carnival rides, a zip line, a rock wall, and a Children’s Entrepreneur Market, where young participants will showcase their business ideas. In addition to a variety of local and regional food trucks, the event will also offer beer on tap and a wide selection of kid-friendly options.

A nighttime drone show, community scavenger hunt, and free t-shirt giveaway (while supplies last) are also scheduled, adding to the event’s appeal for families and residents of all ages.

To address parking challenges, the town is providing park-and-ride shuttle services. Shuttles will run continuously between Anamax Park and designated lots at Town Hall and Sahuarita Unified School District facilities throughout the day.

Fiesta Sahuarita has become a hallmark of the town’s event calendar, drawing residents and visitors alike. Organizers say the event is designed to highlight Sahuarita’s growing community and cultural diversity.

Additional event information can be found on the Town of Sahuarita’s website.