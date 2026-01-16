Fatal rollover crash on I-19 near Green Valley under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 19 near Green Valley, the Santa Rita Fire District confirmed.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:05 a.m. on Friday, January 16, near kilometer 69 by Duval Road.

Investigators say a maroon Ford passenger car was traveling northbound in the left lane when it drove off into the median, then veered to the right, breaking through right-of-way fencing before coming to rest on the frontage road.

During the rollover, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Santa Rita Fire District officials say their crews responded to the crash area near Camino De Diana and northbound I-19 at about 6:23 a.m.

Responders found one patient who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation at the scene has concluded, and DPS says the roadway has been cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.