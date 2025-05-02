Early Cinco de Mayo festivities hit high notes in Green Valley with Mariachi Pueblo Viejo

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though Cinco de Mayo falls on Monday this year, the festivities are already kicking off in Green Valley, where residents are getting a head start on the celebration with music, culture, and community spirit.

The Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC) is set to host a special Cinco de Mayo-themed concert on Friday, May 2, featuring the talented Mariachi Pueblo Viejo. The show begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, founded in 2021 by Manny Ponce, brings together working professionals and college students who share a passion for traditional mariachi music. The group’s mission is to preserve the cultural heritage and authentic sounds of Jalisco, Mexico—widely regarded as the birthplace of mariachi.

“Our goal was to create the premier professional mariachi ensemble of the Southwest,” Ponce said. The group has quickly gained recognition for their vibrant performances and cultural authenticity, including a recent appearance at the memorial service for Congressman Raul Grijalva.

Friday’s performance at CPAC promises an evening of rich musical tradition and celebration in honor of the historical and cultural roots of Cinco de Mayo.

More information about Mariachi Pueblo Viejo can be found on the group’s website. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.