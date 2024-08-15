CATastrophe! Rising number of stray animals fills Green Valley shelter to capacity

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Shelter Animals Count, the number of stray dogs taken in by shelters has increased by approximately 22% since 2021.

One shelter in Green Valley is experiencing this surge firsthand.

The Animal League of Green Valley is grappling with an overwhelming influx of cats and kitten, a trend that has been on the rise since April this year.

"We're probably at max,” said Kim Eisele, President of the Animal League of Green Valley. “I think we have two open runs and that’s it right now."

Eisele reported that in the past three to four months, over 200 kittens and numerous puppies have been brought into the shelter.

"This has been a huge year for strays,” she said. “I don’t know if people are giving up on their pets and letting them loose or they’re just not paying attention to their pets, but there have been so many strays coming in this year."

The shelter currently houses around 150 kittens and cats, along with about 50 puppies and dogs in need of adoption.

Despite the space constraints, the staff is committed to ensuring that each animal receives the necessary care. Animals are not housed in cages, but rather are given rooms to roam and socialize.

The shelter is run by about 450 volunteers (including Eisele) with only one paid employee. There are also volunteer veterinarians to care for the animals.

All adopted animals come with vaccinations, and dogs with behavior issues receive training from the shelter’s training staff, which now numbers seven people.

“They’re all dog whisperers,” Eisele said. “They just have a way with these dogs.”

Miguel and Anastasia Cifuentes recently adopted their dog Pierre from the shelter. Pierre had been returned from another owner, who said that he was aggressive. However, since being adopted, the couple says that Pierre has adjusted smoothly and has a gentle personality.

They encourage others to consider adopting. "People should adopt from shelters and get a home for these animals that need care and love," Anastasia said.

The couple says that the adoption has enriched their lives with companionship and even physical health. Miguel says that he now walks three and a half miles per day with Pierre.

For those interested in adopting, the Animal League of Green Valley recommends calling ahead to schedule a meet and greet to find the perfect match.

To set up an adoption or meet and greet, visit the Animal League of Green Valley's website. Animal adoptions require a series of forms to be completed, covering information about the adopter's home environment.

While dog adoptions take a few days or weeks, depending on if there is a previous dog at home. However, Eisele says that kittens can be taken home an hour after visiting the shelter.

Eisele encourages the community to find the right animal for them. “There’s a cat coordinator here that likes to say, ‘There’s a lid for every pot.’”