Camp Nitro trains first responders of tomorrow

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On a recent Thursday morning, a teen boy leans at a forty-five degree angle over a bridge. Slowly he’s lowered onto the sand awaiting below.

Two hours later, the same kids practice water rescues and try out EMILY, a remote-controlled device designed to save drowning victims.

This is just another day at Camp Nitro, a program run by Santa Rita Fire District in partnership with Drexel Heights Fire Department.

The camp focuses on teaching 16 to 18-year-olds skills utilized by first responders; everything from CPR certification to busting down doors.

Campers also participated in activities with local sponsors, such as Northwest Hospital and LifeNet

The number of firefighters hit all-time lows in 2020, according to the National Fire Protection Association, this despite emergency calls increasing around 300% over the past two decades.

Camp Nitro initially had the goal of increasing the supply of future first responders.

"Originally, it was designed to get buy-in to the fire service and into public safety,” said Amy Shultz, an engineer at Santa Rita Fire District who serves as a lead for Camp Nitro. “But it’s not just about them joining the fire service; it’s about them being successful and having the support to get there.”

By design, the camp attracts those looking for careers in firefighting and emergency services. That includes Sahuarita High School sophomore Weldon Escew, who hopes to be a smoke jumper . These elite firefighters jump from planes near wildfires in remote areas to help develop a protection plan.

However, Camp Nitro serves a larger purpose beyond career skills.

“They’re learning the importance of working as a team, leadership, and we’re building their confidence,” Shultz said. “We’re investing in them at this point.”

One camper, Tyler Marrero from Walden Grove High School, discovered a newfound confidence through a camp activity involving “forcing” down doors. The activity simulates a situation where a firefighter needs to enter a locked door.

"I don’t weigh that much, so I didn’t honestly think I’d be able to do it, but I was able to force a bunch of doors yesterday,” Marrero said. “I was nervous when I first got here but I’ve had a ton of fun.”

For Amy Shultz, running Camp Nitro is a personal mission.

"I didn’t have this when I wanted to do this. I was 14 years old when I wanted to be a firefighter,” she says. “And if I can give any one of these kids that ounce of confidence and empowerment to achieve whatever it is their dream, whether it’s a firefighter or not, I want to do that.”

The third year of Camp Nitro, which began on July 22, concluded on Saturday, July 27.