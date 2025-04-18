Bunny Bonanza brings early Easter fun to Sahuarita this weekend

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Easter officially lands this Sunday, the celebration starts early in Sahuarita with a festive, family-friendly event set to take place at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park.

The annual Bunny Bonanza will be held Saturday, April 19, and promises a morning filled with activities for kids and adults alike. From 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy Easter egg hunts with prize-filled surprises hidden throughout the park.

In addition to the egg hunts, the event will feature craft tents showcasing work by local artisans, offering a chance to support community talent and pick up one-of-a-kind seasonal gifts.

And no Easter event would be complete without the guest of honor— the Easter Bunny himself will be available for photo opportunities during the event.

The Bunny Bonanza is free and open to the public.