Baby born: Family of baby born in truck on I-19 meet first-responders that helped transport them to hospital

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this week, a routine drive to the hospital turned into a dramatic delivery for a Nogales couple. Brandon and Astrid Press were on their way to Northwest Medical Center in Tucson when Astrid gave birth in their truck while traveling on Interstate 19.

“This second baby came way faster than any of us anticipated,” said Brandon Press, father of the newborn, with a laugh.

The couple had their first child, Mikaela, at Northwest, and hoped to return there for the birth of their second child. But as they passed Rio Rico, Astrid realized she wouldn’t make it.

“I looked at him and I was like, ‘I don’t got it! I’m not gonna make it!’” she recalled.

The couple called 9-1-1 who directed them to drive to Santa Rita Fire District Station 153 in Green Valley.

“My husband, I mean, he genuinely thought that there was no way I could deliver the baby in the car,” Astrid said.

But she did.

Firefighter/paramedic Oscar Berrellez said the team had just received a heads-up call from dispatch when the Presses arrived.

“Dispatch came up telling us to just wait here, they were on their way” said Berrellez. Moments later, the couple’s truck pulled into the driveway.

“We opened the door and mom had done all the work. Like, she had the baby in her arms,” he said.

The Santa Rita Fire Department team quickly jumped into action.

“We slowly got mom out, wrapped her up in a blanket and put her on the gurney,” said firefighter/paramedic Melia Coleman. “Then we brought her back to the ambulance and started the transport up to Northwest.”

For Astrid, the sight of trained responders was a wave of relief.

“I saw that the team was expecting us, and I felt relief, like oh my god I’m gonna have help!” she said.

On Thursday, the family returned to thank the first responders who helped them.

“I’m thankful with the team, I’m thankful with God. I mean, everything came out right. I’m blessed,” Astrid said.

Baby Abigail Press, is doing just fine, her parents report.

According to the CDC, fewer than 1% of births in the U.S. occur outside a hospital or birthing center, making the Press family’s experience a rare one.