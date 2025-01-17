Art on the Lake: A celebration of creativity and community in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Jan. 11, Sahuarita Lake came alive with vibrant colors, engaging sounds and the unmistakable energy of community spirit as the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) hosted its annual Art on the Lake festival.

A unique fusion of interactive art installations, cultural experiences and community participation, the festival transformed the lakeside into a dynamic celebration of creativity and connection.

“The importance of getting everyone out together is to experience each other’s culture,” said Frank Powers, social media and marketing sssistant for SAACA. “It’s a really fun experience—not just to view art, but to do it.”

One of the event’s most captivating attractions was the highly anticipated chalk art contest, where participants of all ages turned pavement into masterpieces. Beyond this colorful competition, visitors explored a variety of immersive art experiences designed to broaden horizons and spark imagination.

A Symphony of Sound and Sight

Among the highlights was the Sonoran Sound Experience, an interactive sound installation by a group of Tucson-based sound artists. The installation invited participants to step into a gazebo surrounded by wind chimes and other sound-making objects, creating a unique auditory environment.

“It kind of messes with what you think music is,” said sound artist Kevin Larkin. Their installation challenged traditional notions of sound and composition, adding an experimental twist to the artistic experience.

For many attendees, Art on the Lake provided a refreshing opportunity to step outside the familiar. “We’re in our little bubble here,” said Patty Cerda, a Sahuarita resident. “This allows us to see beyond the scope of where we live and what we do.”

Bridging Art and Culture

The festival also encouraged conversations between art and culture. Artist Ibrahim Khazzaka reflected on the significance of witnessing artistic expression in public spaces.

“For example, these guys are activating the space with big, reflective spheres on the lake,” Khazzaka said. “That then becomes part of the culture,” he said. Khazzaka emphasized the importance of making art accessible to everyone, fostering inclusivity and dialogue.

A Collaborative Canvas

A central feature of the event was the creation of a large-scale community mural led by Phoenix artist Jesse Perry. Festivalgoers had the chance to paint alongside Perry, contributing their unique touches to a collective piece of art.

“I get to paint with people, they get to see what’s going on, and in the end, there’s this beautiful patchwork that people can say, ‘Hey, I contributed to that,’” Perry shared.

Local residents Avery and Abby eagerly added their brushstrokes to the mural. Abby expressed her excitement.

“Not only do we get to share our art with others,” she said. “But we also get to have it displayed for everyone to see and share this experience with other creators.”

Building Community Through Creativity

The event underscored how art fosters connection. Jesse Perry highlighted the power of shared creativity, stating that collaborative arts projects can help us bridge divides throughout society.

“Events like this, where we get to work together and have the freedom to be creative in each other’s presence, help us build stronger relationships for future endeavors,” Perry said.