ADOT says no changes planned yet for I-19 metric signs

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, the US Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of converting I-19—the Interstate from Tucson to Nogales—from kilometers to miles.

In the article, A U.S. DOT spokesman told the journal that I-19 will be reviewed as part of the agency's "efforts to restore American standards."

However, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say that have received no such communication from the US agency.

KGUN 9's Green Valley reporter Joel Foster talked to residents about the issue—they told him Green Valley enjoys the uniqueness of having the only metric interstate in the country.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells KGUN 9 that I-19 signage remains in kilometers due to strong interest expressed by communities and businesses.

The statement continues:

ADOT proposed switching to mile markers in 2009 but withdrew the idea based on local feedback wanting to keep kilometers as part of the area's character. Having received no communication from our federal partners on this matter, we have nothing else to offer at this time.

Spokesman Steve Elliot says ADOT has received no communication on a potential change from the federal government.

I previously reported on I-19's history as the nation's only metric interstate in an Absolutely Arizona segment about a year ago. I learned then that I-19 is actually already marked in miles, which state troopers use when writing tickets.