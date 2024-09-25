With El Tour De Tucson approaching, it means big business for local bike shops

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The countdown is on for one of Arizona’s biggest cycling events, El Tour de Tucson. But it’s not just cyclists gearing up—local bike shops in Oro Valley are preparing for the sales boost the annual event brings.

For nearly 40 years, the event has been a staple in Southern Arizona, attracting cyclists from near and far to participate in the annual race.

It's also around this time of year local bike shops like Bicycle Ranchbegin to see a surge in customers getting their bikes ready for the race.

“We do start to see people coming in for bike repairs, maintenance, checkups. People riding for the first time come in looking for advice on training and nutrition,” said the owner of Bicycle Ranch Steve Morganstern.

While many shops experience an influx of cyclists seeking repairs and routine maintenance, they also see increased sales overall. Items like helmets, tires and bikes become hot commodities as cooler temperatures mark the start of Southern Arizona’s cycling season.

“It’s a huge impact. It helps all of us in the community stick together. If there’s something we don’t have, we refer customers to other local shops to keep business strong,” said Junilla Arrieta, with Oro Valley Bicycle.

Since 1983, El Tour De Tucson has helped raise more than $120 million for charity.

The annual event takes place on November 23.