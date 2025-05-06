Watch Now
Tucson woman honored nationally for preserving Mexican folk traditions

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson resident Carmen Baron has been named a 2025 National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts, the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.

Originally from Atil, Sonora, Baron learned to sew on her grandmother’s pedal machine. After immigrating to the United States at age 13, she struggled to find her place, until she saw a sign at Pima Community College advertising Mexican folk dance, which reignited her passion for her culture and creativity.

“When I found Mexican folk dance, I thought I was in heaven,” she said.

Baron went on to co-found Danzacultura Mexicana with her sister, designing elaborate costumes and sharing the spirit of her heritage with the Tucson community.

She’ll receive the award in Washington, D.C. this September. For Baron, it’s not about the spotlight, it’s about passing on culture through every stitch and step.

“What I’m trying to pass on is for the young ones to continue studying,” she said.

