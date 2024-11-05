Traffic delays, lane restrictions expected for two weeks along La Cañada

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting today, drivers in Oro Valley can expect some changes on La Cañada Drive as the town launches a series of road improvements along this key route.

The project spans from Lambert Lane to Rancho Verde Drive, where road crews will work on asphalt replacement, utility adjustments, and fresh striping.

According to Town Manager Paul Keesler, these upgrades are part of Oro Valley’s ongoing capital improvement projects aimed at maintaining smooth and safe roadways.

“It’s gotten to the point where just regular pavement preservation surface treatments no longer are really applicable,” Keesler said. “Now it’s time to actually reconstruct the road.”

Crews will be on-site daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., which means travelers should prepare for possible delays or consider alternate routes. The construction will require lane closures, reducing traffic to a single lane in both directions for the duration of the project.

The roadwork is expected to wrap up by November 15, though construction will briefly pause on Tuesday to accommodate Election Day traffic.