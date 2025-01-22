These projects are nearing completion in OV, including Steam Pump Ranch improvements

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley residents can look forward to several projects aimed at improving community spaces, with upgrades spanning from Steam Pump Ranch to the Oro Valley Community Center.

One of the most anticipated upgrades is a brand-new ramada at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. The 26-by-180-foot steel structure is designed to provide much-needed heat relief for vendors and customers at the Farmer's Market. Equipped with misters, lights, and electrical outlets, it will significantly enhance visitor and vendor experiences, especially during the summer.

“Some of the vendors that may have taken some time away in the summer won’t feel the sting of being set up in the direct sun now,” said Nick Szumowski, Executive Director at Heirloom Farmers Markets.

The new ramada replaces the previous structure, which was destroyed by a motorist in 2023. Construction is expected to wrap up between February and March of this year.

Heirloom Farmers Market The old ramada at Steam Pump Ranch that was destroyed by a motorist in July 2023.

“Having electricity on each of the poles and misters for the customer experience is just going to add to the overall presentation of this location,” Szumowski added.

At the Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr., accessibility upgrades are nearly complete, including the installation of an elevator in the main entryway.

“Well, I think it’s fantastic, and it’s long overdue,” said resident Vickie Lehr, who visits the center several times per week.

Lehr noted previous accessibility challenges, saying, “I have had issues where I’ve had to use the ramp, and it’s not up to ADA standards. It’s dangerous, and it’s not a really attractive way to present the city’s image to the public.”

Despite delays in 2024, the accessibility improvements are expected to be completed this spring.

Finally, upgrades to the town courthouse are also in progress. Phase three of the project began this month, focusing on employee workspaces. Full completion is anticipated by late spring.