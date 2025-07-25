The sweet life: Oro Valley seniors learn to make dessert empanadas

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seniors living at the Watermark at Oro Valley spent Thursday afternoon filling sweetened dough with pumpkin and pineapple pureés to make dessert empanadas.

Victor Estrella, an associate of the senior living community, shared his tasty talents with residents. The return of his classes comes after hosting a popular tamale-making demonstration during the winter months. On Thursday, he hosted the first-ever dessert empanada class.

Estrella has worked for the facility for over two years as a medical technician. His recipes will be part of a cookbook, compiled with recipes brought in by residents of the Watermark at Oro Valley.

"About a week ago, we had danishes, and then another week blueberry muffins, so it's just about what recipes they bring in and that's what we try for the week," said Community Life Director Alma Montt.

Montt says the plan is to sell the cookbook for a charity for kids.