Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

Strong winds leading to blowing dust can be problematic for sensitive groups

Tree
Kenny Darr
Tree
Posted

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is no stranger to windy days, including Tuesday, when wind gusts reached up to 45 miles per hour. Windy days like Tuesday also can mean health challenges for sensitive groups or those with allergies.

While it may seem like a minor nuisance, medical experts warn that it can pose risks such as Valley Fever.

Mike Zinkin, an Oro Valley resident, is no stranger to dust concerns. Last year, the town took steps to reduce blowing dust near the Conquistador Golf Course after he and others raised concerns.

“Today there’s been no problem,” Zinkin said. “There have been other days in the recent past where the wind has been ‘monsoony,’ and there’s been no issue with dust.”

April is typically the windiest month of the year in Southern Arizona, increasing the chances of airborne dust, which can trigger allergy symptoms and other health issues.

Oro Valley Dr. David Friedman, a medical professional with 25 years of experience, said dry, dusty conditions can irritate the respiratory system. One way to help mitigate the effects is by using a nasal spray before you leave home.

“I like to make sure I have a silver lining inside my sinuses,” Friedman said. “That means I have no cracks or dryness in my nasal membranes.”

Other health experts recommend taking additional precautions on windy days, including keeping windows closed, wearing a mask if you are sensitive to dust and using an air purifier indoors to improve air quality.

Despite the dust, Zinkin said he isn’t changing his routine.

“We moved to Tucson to be outdoors,” he said. “Whatever happens outdoors, we’ll still be outdoors.”

——-
Kenny Darr is a reporter for KGUN 9. He joined the team in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. Share your story ideas with Kenny by emailing kenny.darr@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism