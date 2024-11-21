Small businesses see holiday spending as key to thriving year-round

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is officially here, and shoppers are gearing up for a year of giving that looks brighter than 2023. Americans are expected to spend an average of $1,014 on gifts this year, nearly $100 more than last year, according to Gallup.

While big-box retailers will undoubtedly benefit, small businesses like Stack’s Bookclub in Oro Valley are counting on the season to keep their doors open and their passions alive.

“A big successful holiday season for us is really what allows us to be open through the doldrums of the Tucson summer,” said Chrispin Jeffrey-Franco, who co-owns the shop with his wife. “Small businesses across the community need that support during the holiday season to make sure that we get through the summers when traffic is a lot lower.”

For shoppers like Adriene Nascimento, holiday budgets may shift, with many preparing to spend a little more this year.

“I might spend a little bit more,” Nascimento said. “Sometimes it depends if I budget it ahead of time or not. I think this year things are kind of going to be on a whim, so usually when that happens, I end up spending a little bit more.”

Small businesses like Stack’s Bookclub remain hopeful, not just for the boost in sales but for the impact every dollar spent locally has on the community. Studies show that around 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local economy.

“We’re reinvesting all the time and making sure that this is a space that creates opportunity for engagement and connection,” Jeffrey-Franco said. “And that’s the same for the small business spectrum across Oro Valley, across the greater Tucson area.”

This year’s holiday shopping spree is more than just buying gifts—it’s an opportunity to support local businesses that help communities thrive.