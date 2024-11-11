Rockin' 4 Heroes concert invited community to free tribute for military veterans and first responders

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Michael Quinn, the meaning of organizing the yearly Rockin’ 4 Heroes concert goes back to two simple words: "Thank you. Thank you for those who serve our community, state and country,” Quinn said.

Quinn, and his wife Bonnie, will keep building on what was the fourth year of this free tribute for local veterans at James D. Kreigh Park in Oro Valley. The Quinn family shared that the '4' in their event logo covers fourt groups they want to honor: active military personnel, veterans, Gold Star families and first responders.

The year before the couple founded the event, their son, PJ, died from cancer; so Michael and Bonnie Quinn decided they would also find a way to show their gratitude for those medical personnel who helped their son in times of need.

"They were just so wonderful, and reliable, and compassionate and professional," she said. “We don’t want to create barriers for people to come forward and say (thanks)," he said. "No matter their politics, no matter what, you call 911, they’re coming.”

The Quinns expected around 4,000 people to show up to the concert, headlined by Kentucky-based band Lexington Lab Band. Band leader Mike Vandemark said last year, the Quinns invited his crew to come see the show for themselves.

“I remember it was like 105 degrees, but it was great," Vandemark said. "The atmosphere is awesome. We love to celebrate what music does for people. It brings people together. It’s a great way to communicate and have great community with one another."

Once the music crescendoed to a grand finale, the mission behind Rockin' 4 Heroes still goes on. Michael Quinn said based on each year's success, they can prepare the next year's concert and offer scholarships to people considering a career in emergency or public service.