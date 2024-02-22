Road closures coming to Naranja Park next month as expansion nears completion

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you frequent Naranja Park, some important changes are coming in just under two weeks. These changes are part of the larger Naranja Park expansion project.

Starting on March 4, Naranja Park will be closed for two days to allow crews to widen and pave the main intersection into the park. These changes are coming as the expansion project nears its completion this spring.

"We like to come a few times a week, at different times of the day. We love this park; it pretty much has everything we need," said Mary Kasper, who visits the park a few times a week with her children.

While the park will reopen on March 6, its main entrance at Naranja Drive will be closed for four to six weeks.

In the meantime, until mid-April, those coming to the park will want to enter through its new north entrance off Tangerine Road.

Nearby resident Anna Davis said, "I think that’s a great one because we came in from there because that one’s not ready yet," when learning of the new entrance. "But we’re very close to Tangerine so it would be an easy get-in for us."

City officials say the expansion of Naranja is still scheduled for completion this April, bringing with it new amenities, including a splash pad, pickleball courts, and a skate park.

"The pickleball courts - my brother is teaching me how to play pickleball, so I’m very excited about that," Davis said.

Kasper added, "I think the splash pad is going to be a game-changer with the warmer weather. We love pickleball, tennis. I think it’s all going to be great for the community."

Additionally, the park will be closed Sunday, February 25 for the Tucson Bicycle Classic.